Lagos - Accord Party presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen says his status as a youth makes him eminently qualified to solve the many and varied problems of young people in Nigeria.

Professor Imumolen, 39, and the youngest amongst the 18 candidates vying for the seat of Nigeria's president come 2023 ,says no one can know the psychology and unique peculiarities of the youth more than a youth.

Professor Imumolen has always insisted that Nigeria needs a young president. Photo credit: Accord Party

His words:

“The clamour by the younger segment of the population for a president of youth extraction probably led to some persons migrating to other political parties and attempting to dress themselves in the garbs of youths.

“But we all know that once a person grows past a certain age bracket, he can no longer be referred to as a youth.

“So, strictly following that analogy, I can unabashedly say that I am the only authentic youth going into the 2023 presidential elections. I need to make this categorically clear in order to sensitise the youths in this regard.

“Now, beyond making that clarification, I want to let the youths know that I represent their voices, that I am the one who knows their problems and therefore naturally positioned to solve them.

“They should know that this is a unique opportunity for them to make a bold statement about the much sought after paradigm shift in the power equation of this country.”

Professor Imumolen further said he is offering the youths a future by contesting for the presidency in 2023.

He added:

“A future where they will be appreciated, where their talents, intellect, abilities, innovativeness and resourcefulness would be positively engaged and utilised for the good of themselves, and the country.

“I make a solemn promise to them today. No hardworking, progressively-minded youth in Nigeria will be left abandoned and uncatered for if I earn their mandate to become the country's next president.”

Nigeria’s problems beyond a 70-year-old president, Says Imulomen

Recall that Professor Imulomen recently stated that the challenges facing Nigerians are beyond a septuagenarian.

The Accord Party presidential candidate noted that Nigeria needs a youthful mind to preside over the country.

He further said the country needs a youthful mind who is at the peak of his or her career to lead young people out of their current doldrums.

Strategy, not noise will win me 2023 presidency, says Imumolen

Meanwhile, Imumolen recently stated that he will depend on a well articulated strategy to win the 2023 presidential election.

The Accord Party presidential candidate said the strategy would focus on mobilising Nigerians to buy into his transformation and change agenda.

According to him, he and his team will rather embark on such route and not unnecessary noise on social media.

