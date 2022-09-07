Some political experts say Nigeria needs to make a clean break from a system that has failed to deliver to Nigerians

Professor Christopher Imumolen of the Accord Party says he is the best person to deliver the dividends of democracy

The young presidential candidate noted that he is an outsider not tainted by Nigeria's political establishment

Lagos - Professor Christopher Imumolen has revealed why he decided to join a fresh party other than the existing ones like the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for the 2023 presidential election.

Professor Imumolen said he choose the Accord Party as the platform from where he would ventilate his political aspirations to give a fresh view of what he feels governance should look like.

Accord Party's Prof Imumolen said joining the PDP or APC was never an option for him. Photo credit: Accord Party

Source: Facebook

He said the so-called big political parties that have had the opportunity to govern the country throughout the life of the 4th Republic and have largely failed to deliver the true dividends of democracy because of an entrenched system that seems not to work.

His words:

“I decided not to join any of these so-called big political parties because I wanted a fresh perspective to governance.

“I told myself that if I wanted to be the agent of change that I really desired to be, I needed to make a clean break by dissociating myself from the system that never seems to work despite a host of very erudite fellows who have worked in it.”

He described Nigeria as a company which has been having the same challenge of management despite several attempts by different personnel to make a difference.

He added:

“It's just like an organization which keeps having the same problem again and again for say, 30 years. When you now notice that different solutions proffered by those who are supposed to know is not working, the best thing to do will be to bring from outside the confines of that company.

“I am that someone fresh from the outside who is untainted by the system, with no affiliations or any vested interests who will look at the country's problems from a fresh prism and be better placed to solve them.”

Source: Legit.ng