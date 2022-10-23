500,000 students in Nigeria are set to get degree scholarships while the same number of farmers would get loans and grants

The initiative is the brainchild of Accord Party's presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 elections, Prof Chirs Imumolen

Imumolen, 39, is the youngest presidential candidate among the contestants vying to be the country's number one citizen

FCT, Abuja - A total of one million Nigerians are set to benefit from the Professor Christopher Imumolen's sponsored scholarships and agricultural loans/grants scheme before February 2023.

According to the sponsor, Professor Christopher Imumolen who is the Accord party's presidential candidate going into next year's general elections, the awards are in line with his promise to back his campaigns with action, rather than with mere rhetorics.

Prof Imumolen has been at the forefront of helping Nigerian students in the past. Photo credit: Accord Party

The country's youngest presidential candidate said he is committed to making a sharp departure from the ugly past where politicians made promises that they usually reneged on when they got into the corridors of power.

Announcing the latest phase of largesse he intends to dole out to both students and farmers, Professor Imumolen said 500,000 students would get degree scholarships while the same number of farmers would get loans and grants to support their agricultural ventures.

His words:

“We have concluded plans to award a new set of students and farmers scholarships and loans to facilitate both their academic and agricultural activities.

“The gesture is in line with our promise that we shall prosecute a result-oriented presidential campaigns where our people will feel our impact, as well as get a foretaste of what it would look like if I become Nigeria's president come 2023.

“Besides, we would be using these humanitarian gestures to tell Nigerians that we are a new breed of politicians who are pragmatic in our approach to solving their problems than making mere promises that are seldom kept.

“What we are doing is not new. It has always been in our DNA to reach out and touch lives in a positive way over the years.

“In the last 15 years, we have affected more lives in our private capacity than even some government agencies with humongous sums of money as yearly budgets, have.

“In over a decade and half, over 500,000 students have been supported with funds to run their education in several tertiary institutions in Nigeria up till graduation. And the interesting part of the story is, we didn't do these things because we expected to be rewarded or foresaw taking part in any presidential elections.

“The same thing we'll be doing for our farmers who have also been given loans and grants to run their agricultural activities.

“We have also empowered many women and youths in the area of skill acquisition and loans for small and medium scale enterprises.”

Professor Imumolen's latest gesture follows the one he did in Kabba, Kogi state and Sango Ota, Ogun state recently where over 4,000 students benefitted from his scholarship programme.

In Kabba, each of the 2,000 students pocketed a princely N2million to run their educational programmes all through graduation.

Speaking afterwards, Professor Imumolen said he was motivated by the reception his scholarship initiative got in Kabba and promised to reach out to more Nigerians as the opportunity presented itself.

Recall that Imumolen recently stated that he will depend on a well articulated strategy to win the 2023 presidential election.

The Accord Party presidential candidate said the strategy would focus on mobilising Nigerians to buy into his transformation and change agenda.

According to him, he and his team will rather embark on such route and not unnecessary noise on social media.

Source: Legit.ng