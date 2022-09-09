Prof Chris Imumolen says he will depend on a well articulated strategy to win the 2023 presidential election

The Accord Party presidential candidate said the strategy would focus on mobilising Nigerians to buy into his transformation and change agenda

According to him, he and his team will rather embark on such route and not unnecessary noise on social media

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Professor Christopher Imumolen who is the flag bearer of the Accord party, a well articulated strategy that would focus on mobilising Nigerians to buy into his transformation and change agenda is what he is depending on to win the contest.

Reacting to questions in a recent interview about whether he had the structure to deliver him the nation's number one office, Professor Imumolen said he believed more in quietly winning converts to imbibe his dream of generational change in the way the affairs of the country is being run.

Prof Imumolen says he will depend on strategy to win the 2023 presidential contest. Photo credit: Accord Party

Source: Facebook

According to him, he will rather focus on such strategy than dissipate precious energy canvassing for votes on social media platforms.

His words:

“Next year's elections is going to produce a few surprises because it is those who come into the race with a well articulated strategy that would carry the day. I am a strategist and I have been all my life.

“I have been planning this for 15 years through affecting the lives of people. I have been building my structure from the grassroots, by the use of empowerment programmes and mass mobilisation.

“If it was due to the level of noise one could make on social media, I would probably not have won the Accord party primaries.

“I know of candidates who made so much noise in the media but failed to get nominated for the positions they sought because they failed the acid test of putting sound strategies in place.

“As a matter of fact, I beat candidates who were more vociferous, more vocal than I was during our own primaries.

“And I tell you. While they were busy making their noise, I was more concerned with how I'd get people to vote for me. Yes, my concern is to see how Nigerians will turn out in their numbers to vote for me and my party on election day.”

He stated that he and his team are already planning on how to get agents to represent Accord Party in all the 176,000 polling booths across the country on election day.

He noted that though publicity is good, it should not be at the expense of real strategy to win the required votes to become the president.

Source: Legit.ng