The governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, has admitted that the political movement of Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate, is a force to consider.

In Umahi's conversation with State House correspondents on Friday, September, he predicted that Obi will garner substantial votes during the 2023 presidential election, The Nation reports.

The former APC presidential aspirant explained that Obi's movement is indeed an eye-opener, adding that he is encouraged by what the ex-governor of Anambra is doing.

Umahi said he loves what Peter Obi is doing

In his opinion, Umahi believes that Obi is paving the way for a southeasterner to emerge as Nigeria's president soon.

He went on to state that there was a miscalculation in the ruling party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the part of Igbos during the primaries.

His words:

“What happened during the primaries of PDP and APC were a kind of miscalculation by our people but to say whether they’re ready for the presidency of the country anytime, I think that the movement of Peter Obi is an eye opener and that’s why I said I love what he’s doing, I’m encouraged by what he’s doing because if he’s not doing what he’s doing, it means that Southeast would have been forgotten.

“Peter Obi’s movement, and all the movements, are anchored on God’s will. It’s only God who knows who will win but there must be a wish. As a party man, I would wish that our party wins and if God says no, the next person I’ll wish that should win is Peter Obi because I believe strongly, and I will say it anywhere, in this north/south presidency."

