Governor Dave Umahi of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state has declared his likeness for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, the Daily Independent reports.

The governor stated this on Friday, September 2 during a live telecast of Arise TV when being asked to give his perspective and opinion of the opposition’s party candidate ahead of the crucial 2023 presidential.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Governor Umahi described Obi as a friend stating that he plans to host him in the state soon.

He said:

“I never in all my outings and utterances mentioned Peter Obi. Peter Obi is my friend, I’m going to host him in Ebonyi State and I will host him publicly, I like what he’s doing, and it’s very encouraging.”

The governor during the interview also used the opportunity to refute reports attributed to him stating that he once said the former Anambra state governor will not get a single vote in Ebonyi state.

Umahi accused the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of instigating and insinuating such reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also noted during the interview that the Igbos lost out massively to the ruling All Progressives Congress and the PDP during the presidential primaries.

Source: Legit.ng