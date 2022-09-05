A former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu has promised to mobilise voters from the southeast region in 2023

Kalu assured Bola Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima that he would ensure their presidential ambition is actualised

According to Kalu, his plan to actualise this dream will begin once the campaign for the 2023 elections kicks off

The chief whip of the Nigerian Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu on Sunday, September 4 met with the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The meeting between Kalu and Tinubu took place at Tinubu's residence in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

Kalu in a post on his personal Facebook account said that he visited the former Lagos state governor shortly after celebrating Sunday mass.

Orji Uzor Kalu has promised to mobilise voters for Bola Tinubu in 2023. Photo: Orji Uzor Kalu

Source: Facebook

According to Kalu, they discussed the progress made by the party so far as they await the kick-off of the 2023 campaign season.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

"Shortly after celebrating mass, I visited my brother and our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

"We discussed our party and the progress made so far. We are enthusiastically waiting for the campaign kick-off later this month."

What Orji Uzor Kalu and Bola Tinubu discussed in Abuja

However, a source who spoke on the meeting between the two APC chieftains said Kalu assured the APC flag bearer that he would mobilise voters in the southeast region to actualise Tinubu's presidential ambition.

The Nation reports that the source confirmed that Kalu promised to swing into action with his pledge once the campaign starts on September 28.

The source added:

“Though the meeting was very brief, the two leaders had a heart-to-heart discussion with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu pledging to mobilise his people in the southeast region to support and vote Tinubu/Shetimma ticket.

”Senator Orji Uzor Kalu promised to swing into action as soon as the campaign proper starts by the end of the month by combing all the nooks and crannies of the southeOast region."

Uzor-Kalu laments as Nigerian youths keep him awake at 3 am after saying APC will lose in 2023, video emerges

The lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District earlier warned Nigerian youths against raining insults on elder statesmen.

Orji Uzor-Kalu urged the youths to always use every opportunity they find themselves in to listen and learn from elders.

According to the lawmaker, an issue-based discussion is what drives the development of every nation around the world.

Outgoing Methodist Prelate issues warning to politicians who plan to aggravate Nigerians' suffering

With the 2023 election around the corner, Nigerian politicians have been cautioned against bringing more pain and suffering to citizens.

The call was made by the outgoing prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Samuel Kanu-Uche, in Benue state.

According to Kanu-Uche, no politician who will bring pain to Nigerians will win the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng