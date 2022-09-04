As the 2023 presidential election fast approaches,Kashim Shettima has said Bola Tinubu is the best candidate to deliver on the job

The APC vice presidential candidate appealed to the north to throw their weight behind the former Lagos governor who has supported the region over the years

The former Borno governor said Tinubu did not waver while endorsing northern presidential candidates at various times in the past

Shettima cited former VP Atiku Abubakar as example, saying Tinubu offered him the Action Congress platform to contest in 2007 when the PDP chased him out

The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, said the time has come for the north to repay Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for his support over the years.

Shettima disclosed this during the unveiling of the Tinubu/Shettima door-to-door grassroots mobilisation campaign vehicles donated by the Northern APC state assembly speakers n Saturday, September 3, The Nation reports.

Shettima has asked the northerners to support Tinubu.

Source: Twitter

Shettima lists northerners Tinubu helped

He mentioned some people from the north who enjoyed Tinubu's support over the years. On the list were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in 2007, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu in 2011 and President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

The vice presidential candidate noted that Tinubu was instrumental to Buhari winning the 2015 presidential election, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Shettima stated:

“In 2014, if not that Asiwaju Tinubu mobilised the entire APC Southwest delegates for him, President Mohammadu Buhari would not have won the APC presidential ticket to contest in 2015.

“So the 2023 election provides the opportunity for Northern Nigeria to pay back the goodwill and support that Tinubu had extended to them at different election circles.”

The former Borno governor noted that if Nigerians vote for Tinubu in the coming presidential election, he would build a nation that every citizen would be proud of. He added that the APC presidential candidate has the intellect, capacity and ability to deliver.

Tinubu gives PDP new name

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Tinubu, who spoke at the same event, took a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) still. He said the opposition spent 16 years in power and forgot about railway infrastructure.

The APC presidential candidate described the opposition as Poverty Development Party, noting that the ruling party need not worry about them.

He further disclosed that his party is strategising to tackle the challenges facing the nation, saying they have the solution.

