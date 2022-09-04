Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has urged members of his party not to be bothered about the PDP

The APC presidential candidate blamed the opposition for Nigeria's problems, saying they spent 16 years in power and achieved nothing

Also speaking, Kashim Shettima, the vice-presidential candidate, said Tinubu is the best option among the presidential candidates

FCT, Abuja - Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is wondering why the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) still exists.

Speaking on Saturday, September 3, at the unveiling of the Tinubu/Shettima door-to-door campaign group in Abuja, Tinubu said the opposition spent 16 years in power and forgot about railway infrastructure, The Cable reports.

The former Lagos governor stated:

"They (PDP) got there and turned it to an incubator. I wonder why they still exist as a party. These are people still fighting for leadership of their party, looking for the direction of the compass. We are not equal at all; we are smarter. We know the road; let them follow."

Describing the opposition as poverty development party, he noted that APC need not worry about them.

Tinubu stated:

“We don’t need to worry about PDP — poverty development party. Today, let’s lower the temperature. It’s not the time to campaign yet. They will hear a lot from us.

What is APC's plan for Nigeria?

The APC presidential candidate disclosed that his party is strategising to tackle the challenges facing the nation. According to him, they can identify the problems and solve them for the prosperity of the citizens.

"We will guarantee tomorrow, jobs for your grandchildren, and the progress of tomorrow. All we are doing is strategising, calculating and organising ourselves to confront the challenge before us.”

Tinubu deserves to be the next president - Shettima says

Speaking at the event, Kashim Shettima, APC vice-presidential candidate, said non of the other presidential candidates have the skill and capacity to move Nigeria forward like Tinubu, Nigerian Tribune reports.

He said the 2023 elections should be the payback time for Tinubu who has worked hard to preserve democracy in Nigeria.

Shettima stated:

"President Muhammadu Buhari wouldn’t have become the president in 2015 if not for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. This gentleman invested his resources, his time and his goodwill in bringing forth the presidency of this country to another part of Nigeria and this is payback time."

PDP criticises Tinubu for visiting Jonathan

The APC flagbearer and his vice Kashim Shettima on Tuesday, August 20, met with former president Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja.

Reacting to the visit, the main opposition party, PDP, berated Tinubu and Shettima, saying the duo was part of those who frustrated Jonathan’s administration efforts.

Its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the meeting between the trio was an attempt by the APC presidential and vice-presidential candidates to launder their image.

