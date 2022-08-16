The lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District has warned Nigerian youths against raining insults on elder statesmen

Orji Uzor-Kalu urged the youths to always use every opportunity they find themselves in to listen and learn from elders

According to the lawmaker, an issue-based discussion is what drives the development of every nation around the world

The former governor of Abia state and the senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor-Kalu has cautioned youths across Nigeria especially those on social media against insulting their elders.

Uzor-Kalu in a video titled; "The good and ugliness of the attitudes of today’s youth" which was posted on his personal Facebook page said Nigerians should learn to discuss issues rather than people.

Orji Uzor-Kalu has cautioned youths over comments that APC will lose the 2023 presidential election. Photo: Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu

Source: Facebook

The sharing of the recorded video by the lawmaker followed comments and reactions to his earlier post on the outcome of the football match between Manchester United and Brentford on Sunday, August 14.

Uzor-Kalu had said that Manchester United after many years of being in the game suffered a heavy defeat.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

"For the first time in 84 years Manchester United today suffered a heavy defeat to Brentford.

Definitely not a good time for Man U and its fans , I hope they get back on track and on time as one can only imagine what will happen when they face Liverpool next week.

Huge win and Great performance from the Bees!!!"

Unfortunately, Uzor-Kalu's post did not augur well with many Nigerian youths who took to his comment section to post some unprintable reactions.

Further reacting to the attacks on his comment section, Uzor-Kalu said abusing a statesman like him does not show intelligence.

His words:

"This is 3 am, I mean some minutes past three from Igbere and I feel disturbed that Nigerian youths instead of them to face what the business is all about, they are facing what is not the business.

"When we discuss Man. City, they should be able to reply Man City not abusing a statesman like me that this is how your party will end up."

Noting that Facebook as a social media platform could serve as a learning environment for all, Uzor-Kalu called on Nigerian youths to strive toward learning from their elders rather than abusing them.

He added:

"We should learn, education is in the Facebook, Facebook is for abuse; you don't insult elders and be successful. I don't want to curse anybody in Nigeria because I didn't behave like this as a youth.

"I'm 62-years-old, when I was 25, I was already very successful, very successful. So if I see youths who should chat with a statesman like me to gain a lot of ideas to do something with and they are joking with it; it is not fair on me neither is it fair on most of the civilised. 75 per cent of the youths here are very civilised but many of them try to be very uncivilised."

"We should outgrow this behaviour and be able to learn and live with each other, we need one another; you need me, I need you and we must learn.

"I spend my time to chat, to come out on Facebook, it's not how our youths should behave, we must be attentive and proactive and discuss issues not people.

"I started being successful very earlier, if you people don't know maybe you were just born some few 20 years ago, I've been very successful, for the rest of my life."

Outgoing Methodist Prelate issues warning to politicians who plan to aggravate Nigerians' suffering

With the 2023 election around the corner, Nigerian politicians have been cautioned against bringing more pain and suffering to citizens.

The call was made by the outgoing prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Samuel Kanu-Uche, in Benue state.

According to Kanu-Uche, no politician who will bring pain to Nigerians will win the 2023 presidential election.

'Don't rig to lead, don't take church, Christians for granted', pastor issues stern warning to politicians

Nigerian politicians have been warned against working against the will of the people before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

This call was made by the senior pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche, on Tuesday, July 12.

According to Enenche, leaders who have taken the church and Christians for granted will soon know between them and God who owns the land.

Source: Legit.ng