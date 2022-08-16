With the 2023 election around the corner, Nigerian politicians have been cautioned against bringing more pain and suffering to citizens

The call was made by the outgoing prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Samuel Kanu-Uche in Benue state

According to Kanu-Uche, no politician who will bring pain to Nigerians will win the 2023 presidential election

The outgoing prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Samuel Kanu-Uche, has declared that any politician who will bring more suffering to Nigerians will never win an election in the forthcoming 2023 polls.

Speaking in Benue state at the ongoing Methodist Church of Nigeria conference, 2022, Kanu-Uche said there are many candidates vying for the presidential and Nigerians must ensure the right person emerges victorious using their Permanent Voters' Card.

Kanu-Uche has warned politicians in Nigeria against inflicting pain on Nigerians. Photo: Ifeoma Ude

Vanguard reports that any presidential candidate who will lead Nigeria into destruction and more suffering will never win the presidency in the 2023 general elections.

Kanu-Uche also noted that the church will never endorse any such candidates who would not bring development and peace to the country.

His words:

“God, there are many people contesting to be president; you know them one by one. We as a Church, we are not endorsing anybody but we are endorsing your candidate.

“Let your candidate emerge. Whoever will lead Nigeria to destruction or more suffering will never win. But whoever will win and take care of Nigerians will win.”

Source: Legit.ng