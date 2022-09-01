Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has been advised to market himself and stop his verbal attacks on Peter Obi

The advice was given to the governor, who is also the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, by the Obi/Datti Media Office

The Labour Party media team stated that Obi is a driver of a movement poised to change Nigeria's political landscape

FCT, Abuja - The Obi/Datti Media Office has urged the vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to market himself and stop his futile attempt to label Peter Obi a bigot.

The media office said Okowa got it all wrong, by accusing the Labour Party presidential candidate of fanning the embers of religion through his visits to churches.

The Labour Party media team stated that Obi is a driver of a movement whose membership and support cut across all facets of our national life and any attempts to pigeonhole him into any sector will fail.

Part of the statement read:

“Obi has visited churches even before he became the present run for the presidency. In July 2021, he was at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Karu, Abuja, to attend the 25th anniversary of a priest and the church erupted when he was introduced.

“At various weddings in Abuja, Lagos, and, all over the country where he visited, Nigerians celebrated him for what he stood for and what he did when he held public office in Anambra state.

“One of such functions was Dr Okowa’s child’s wedding at the National Ecumenical Conference Centre, Abuja, this year. Celebration of Obi at any public gathering has been there long before he became began to aspire for the presidency.”

It further said:

“The Obi/Datti Media office is privy to the fact that in most of the top public church appearances of Obi, including a recent Dunamis Church outing in Abuja, the Delta state governor was always invited.

“He either stayed away or sends his wife to represent him and because Obi does not like a rep where the people want him, he strives to show presence despite his tight schedule.

“We don’t expect Governor Okowa to join in this fantasy talks of attack dogs but to use every available avenue he has to market himself and his candidate instead of dwelling in gainsaying anything that concerns Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

“Truth which is glaring and known to even Okowa is that the Labour Party candidate is leading a movement that cannot be stopped or distracted by any side talk because it was prompted by long-standing oppression of the people who are about to be liberated with Obi’s message of hope.”

