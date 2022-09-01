As the 2023 general elections draw nearer, a group under the aegis of the Progressives Clan has dismissed the threat posed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to the presidential ambition of his rival in the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group in a statement released Wednesday in Abuja, by its national coordinator, Bayo Adedosu described Obi as a mere upstart that cannot make any headway in the upcoming presidential election.

The group described Obi as a journeyman boxer who, with no trainer, cut man, or even an agent in his corner, finds himself abjectly begging the referee for mercy before the bell has even been rung.

According to the group:

"His one-man-show style of politics simply underscores the glaring absence of reputable friends, colleagues, associates, or even subordinates ready to testify as to his perpetually unverified achievements.

"He runs around everywhere seeking acceptance under false assertions, but no one believes in him enough to work with him. He falsely presents himself as a messiah, but didn’t Jesus have disciples who went around with him?”

Tinubu’s legacy as a talent builder is unmatched - Adedosu

Adedosu described Obi’s supporters as gullible followers who applaud his empty grandstanding.

He slammed Obi for always complaining knowing fully well that he has been outmarched by the capacity of Bola Tinubu and the caliber of professionals he possesses in his team.

Adedosu reiterated that Tinubu has always been a talent hunter, builder, and elevator throughout his political sojourn, a trait that has remained unmatched by any political figure in Nigeria.

He said:

"His diverse and widespread appeal, therefore, comes as no surprise. It is a natural response to a leader that people know and trust. No one speaks for whom they do not know.

"If, however, Candidate Obi wants to hear more from his venerable opponent in the hopes that he too might learn something from Asiwaju’s sagacity; he needs only be patient. This election will be a marathon, not a sprint. The Jagaban is coming. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed is winning."

Source: Legit.ng