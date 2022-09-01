Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party on Thursday, September 1, arrived in Washington D.C.

The former Anambra state governor's arrival was announced on his verified personal Twitter account.

Peter Obi said he is in Washington D.C to interface with Nigerians. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Obi also shared photos of himself and renowned economist Pat Utomi and a former Anambra state governorship candidate for the PDP, Valentine Ozigbo, who said he was in Washington D.C to continue his interface with Nigerians in the United States of America.

His words:

"I just arrived Washington D.C. to continue my interface with Nigerians in the U.S. -PO"

Nigerians react to Obi's US visit

Reacting to the arrival of Obi, a Twitter user, Victor Isreal said from the photos it is obviously the former governor cannot do without his notepad and pen.

Another user, Maikwada appealed to the Labour Party's flag bearer to plan an interface with Nigerians living in the northern part of the country.

According to Maikwada, residents in the region are in dire need of an engagement with Peter Obi before the campaign starts.

For another Twitter user, Dr Pen King, Nigerian politicians are used to buying corn and pear by the roadside but Peter Obi has changed the story.

His words:

"We see you Sir. The world sees you. Nigerian politicians used to campaign by buying corn and pear by the roadside. Thanks for changing the story. Thanks for bringing innovation. We shall not allow your effort go to waste.

"Nigerians will vote you massively and Make you President."

