Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Delta State governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, says the emergence of Peter Obi on the platform of Labour party is bad for the PDP.

Okowa who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Kano on the sideline of the event to receive ex- two-term governor of the state, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau back to the party, said the southeast has been traditional a PDP stronghold, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

Speaking on the chances of the PDP, he said:

“in the South East, it will obviously be an issue for us because of the sentiments that comes in. But I know that the PDP has stronghold in the southeast. And I know that the contest in the South East is between the PDP and LP obviously. We would wish he was not in the race but since he is in the race, it is going to be real competition between the two parties (PDP and LP, not the APC) in the southeast."

Going further, he said that the controversy trailing his emergence as the party VP candidate will soon be a thing of the past as efforts are ongoing to resolve all issues.

He added:

“Secondly, I’m in touch with all my colleagues in South-South. As a party and family, we are all talking with Governor Wike. And the process is being led by our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar because he is the leader. I believe that sooner than later we will be able to have the issue resolved."

Okowa condemns Shettima's comment on handling insecurity

Reacting to a comment by shettima, Ifeanyi Okowa, the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said it would be “absurd” if a vice president is in charge of the country’s security.

The Delta governor maintained that it will be the sole responsibility of the president, being the commander in chief, to preside over the security council.

While countering Okowa’s position, Keyamo, on his Twitter page, said any responsibility can be assigned to the Vice President and that it would not be absurd for any vice president to handle the country’s security.

