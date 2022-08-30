Peter Obi's supporters keep employing different ways to canvass for votes in favour of the Labour Party presidential candidate

In Kwara, an ardent supporter of the former governor of Anambra state in the north-central state has used his resources to buy a megaphone

The man also raised money from some of his Facebook friends to complete the money for the device

Twitter - Sola Kafinta, a supporter of Peter Obi in Kwara state has raised money to buy mobile speaker and microphone in order to campaign for the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Kafinta said the device will be used to campaign for Obi in Kwara especially in public places across the state.

Supporters of Peter Obi keep going the extra mile for the Labour Party presidential candidate. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

He also revealed that he raised some part of the money through his Facebook friends.

His words:

“I have successfully bought mobile speaker and microphone for Peter Obi market sensitization. I got 55k donations on my Facebook page and I added 20k making 75k. Kwara state will become a Labour Party state.”

