One of the die-hard supporters of Peter Obi in Kwara state went viral on social media recently for his activities

Umar Bashir Sola, popularly known as Sola Kafinta in the north-central state, has been using his personal resources to support Obi

Speaking to Legit.ng, he revealed what prompted him to begin campaigns for Obi and the Labour Party in the state

Illorin - Umar Bashir Sola, a former die-hard supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed why he switched from supporting the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to Peter Obi of Labour Party.

In a exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Sola who is popularly known as Sola Kafinta in his home state of Kwara, said he was swayed by Obi's practical solutions to Nigeria's challenges.

Sola Kafinta became popular on social media after he bought a megaphone to promote Obi's candidacy. Photo credit: @SolaKafinta

Source: Twitter

His words:

“I used to be a die-hard supporter of Tinubu. Infact, I have been propagating and flying the flag of the APC before now. But in August, when I was surfing the internet, I was on YouTube and started seeing videos of Peter Obi during his TV interviews.

“The way he spoke about how he has ruled Anambra state and what he intend to do in Nigeria, especially to cut the cost of governance, I made a U-turn because I realised he is making sense than Tinubu who is saying 'Emilokan' without giving us reasons why it is his turn.”

On how the response has been so far since he started supporting Labour Party publicly, the 34-year old entertainer said people have been receptive.

His words:

“The response has been positive. As far as I am concerned, personally, I have won over 1,000 people who are now supporting Labour Party and Peter Obi and I am still pushing.

“I still have some materials and souvenirs to distribute for mobilisation and grassroots campaigns and I know that I will still be able to gain more grounds and win more converts to our side.

“Also, people are calling from different local government areas in the state for me to come to their domain because Labour Party is lagging behind. So it needs my attention, and I am not relenting.”

Asked if he has met with key with Labour Party leaders in Kwara, Sola Kafinta who is from Illorin South local government area of the state said:

“I was at the Labour House recently. I followed the governorship aspirant to the place and I also made sure that I included his picture in the next batch of t-shirts I printed because the goal is to support all Labour Party candidates and not only Peter Obi.”

