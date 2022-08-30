In 2014, 160 First Class graduates in Anambra received 1 million naira from Peter Obi when he was the governor of the state.

One of the beneficiaries of that scheme who is now a Catholic priest, Fr. Chidi Maduekwe met with Obi recently at the Vatican city

Obi was at the holy city to rejoice with His Eminence, Peter Cardinal Okpaleke as he canonically receives the Red Hat from His Holiness, Pope Francis

Vatican City - Fr. Chidi Maduekwe, one of the beneficiaries who received N1 million from Peter Obi when he was the governor of Anambra state met with the Labour Party presidential candidate recently at the Vatican city in Rome.

An excited Maduekwe reminded the former governor of his gesture, adding that the money changed his life then.

Peter Obi's investment in education remains one of his enduring legacies as a former Anambra governor.

, the Catholic priest said to Obi:

“I was one of those people, under your care as governor of Anambra state, who received first class, and one milion naira then. I just want to say thank you and I am very happy to have received such encouragement from you.

“I am currently in the United States. I finished by Masters in Belgium and currently doing my PhD.”

He further said he invested the N1 million received into treasury bond at the time.

