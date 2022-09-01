The support group of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has questioned the capacity of PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria People Party

According to the group, the three presidential candidates need about twenty years to learn from the APC flagbearer before they can dare contend with him at the poll

The group leader however maintained that even if the three candidates form an alliance, they would fail, as Tinubu has all that is required to win the 2023 election

The candidacy of Atiku Abubakar, flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has again been threatened.

This time around, the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu have said that it will take the three presidential candidates, 20 years of political tutelage under 'Jagaban' before they can win election in the country, The Nation reported.

Tinubu's supporters lecture Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso on winning the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Original

The group led by Comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje noted that it was Tinubu that “even dare to challenge the principalities who did not, because of power, in 2015 almost snuffed life out of Buhari and his administration, refusing to pass the Annual Budget for eight months”.

Tinubu supporters gave their reason

In a statement in Kaduna on Thursday, September 1st, Comrade Alawuje said even if the three presidential candidates form an alliance, they will not be able to withstand Tinubu in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to him:

“Needless to say that Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso would require not less than two decades of political tutelage from the renowned political strategist – Asiwaju Tinubu before they could face him in the general election.

“Even if they (Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso) connived to form an alliance they will still fail. They should rather support Asiwaju, the man with the requisite capacity and capabilities to be the next President in the overall interests of Nigeria.”

2023: Full list of PDP chieftains accused of fueling Atiku/Wike’s rift

Some stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have said that some party chieftains are allegedly behind the prolonged rift between the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Nyeson Wike, the governor of Rivers state.

The accused chieftains are mainly members of the reconciliation committee set up to settle the rift between the former vice president and the Rivers state governor but failed to achieve the objective.

The national working committee (NWC) of the party is said to be making a move to fence-mend visit to the PDP governors in Wike’s camp.

Tinubu in trouble as Osinbajo, Ameachi, Lawan, other APC presidential aspirants shun strategic meeting

The Wednesday, August 31st scheduled meeting of the 21 former presidential aspirants of All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abuja, could not hold despite a series of pre-event publicity.

The roundtable earlier slated for 2:00 p.m. was for the aspirants to come up with strategies to support the APC standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to win the February 2023 presidential election.

Although no official reason was given for the postponement of the meeting, it was gathered that most of the aspirants who were invited to the parley were non-committal.

Source: Legit.ng