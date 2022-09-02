The APC flagbearer Bola Tinubu and his vice Kashim Shettima met with former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja

Although the meeting which was held behind closed doors in Jonathan’s residence was in continuation of Tinubu’s nationwide consultation with critical stakeholders

In reaction, the opposition PDP maintained that the APC leaders are just trying to dissociate themselves from the failure of the Buhari-led administration

On Thursday, September 1st, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reacted to the meeting between Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The PDP maintained that the APC flagbearer, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, were identifying with former President Goodluck Jonathan to beguile Nigerians ahead of the 2023 elections, The Punch reported.

PDP says the APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima is distancing themselves from Buhari’s failure. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu and Shettima are actors, says PDP

The main opposition party maintained that both Tinubu, Shettima and other APC critical actors have been taking measures to distance themselves from the alleged failure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

PDP mocks Tinubu, says Jonathan can't save them

The PDP in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the recent meeting between the trio was an attempt by the APC presidential and vice-presidential candidates to launder their image.

But in a statement on Thursday, the main opposition party berated Tinubu and Shettima, saying the duo was part of those who frustrated Jonathan’s administration efforts, particularly on the issue of insecurity and the Chibok girls’ abduction, Daily Trust added.

Part of the statement reads thus:

"Nigerians have not forgotten how Tinubu callously vilified Dr. Jonathan, spewed hate against his administration and reportedly funded a near riotous protest which was inflamed by concocted economic lies, propaganda, and false statistics to discredit the Jonathan-led PDP administration.”

2023: Details of Tinubu's meeting with Jonathan - Source

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, on Tuesday, August 20, had a closed-door meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan in his consultation efforts ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Although details of the meeting were not known to the public, a source in Tinubu’s camp said the meeting was part of Tinubu’s consultation efforts with major stakeholders in the polity as the presidential elections get closer.

“His visit to Jonathan shouldn’t come to anyone as a surprise. Tinubu holds no grudges with any political whether within the party or in the opposition,” he said.

2023: Details of how Tinubu turned down Wike’s demands in London emerge

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, was allegedly reported to have turned down some of the demands of the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

Source privy to the information revealed that Wike has demanded that Tinubu should force the governorship aspirants in Rivers, Oyo, Abia, and Benue states to drop their ambitions for PDP candidates.

Tinubu, on the other hand, said he would not want to be deceptive, that he can only look at the case of Rivers state, but others look unrealistic and difficult to achieve.

Source: Legit.ng