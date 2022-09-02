APC chieftain, Adebayo Shittu says there is nothing to worry about concerning Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's health

Many Nigerians have been pointing to the fact that the APC presidential candidate does not look healthy

The former minister of communications, however, says Tinubu does not have any healthy challenge and he is ready for the task ahead

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former minister of communications, Adebayo Shittu, has said that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, does not have any health challenge.

Shittu says Tinubu's health should not be up for debate in the first place. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Shittu told Daily Trust newspaper that:

“Tinubu is as healthy and strong as anybody. Let me tell you, when the current president was sick, a lot of people took him for the dead. Today I can assure you he is stronger than you and I. He doesn't use walking stick, he is not aided, he is walking so is Asiwaju Tinubu.

“So you can imagine the difference in age between Asiwaju and President Buhari.”

The APC chieftain noted that aspiring to lead a nation is not about age, arguing that it is about dynamism, exposure, among others.

