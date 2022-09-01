Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan; APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Wednesday attended the 70th birthday celebration of Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah

On Wednesday, August 31, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto State, Matthew Hassan Kukah, celebrated his 70th birthday

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and his counterpart from the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, Kashim Shettima stormed the event.

Those at Kukah's event

Also at the event was Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima among other prominent politicians and personalities.

At the event which took place in Abuja on Wednesday, the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal who was the chairman of the occasion described Bishop Matthew Kukah as a man with an enduring love for the country.

Bishop Kukah danced to Buga

Interestingly, the highlight of the night was the Buga dance by the Cleric.

Bishop Kukah danced to Popular singer, Kizz Daniels hit song, 'Buga' and the video stirs reactions online.

The video was posted on Facebook by The Punch.

Watch the video below;

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Vawulence Lørd said

"Bishop with a touch of portable and kizz Daniel vibe...happy birthday kukah."

Adati Yaks prayed

"Many more years in good health man of God.Happy birthday sir."

Olubode Adesomoju wrote

"Happy birthday to the fearless Man of God. Since they are contemplating banning campaign in churches we will be turning our attention to birthday parties as the next smart move to promote our candidates. One can happily celebrate he or her birthday two to three times in a month between now and February."

Gabriel Awhawha stated

"The man that speaks minds of millions in Nigeria . before and during Oputa panel he speaks the truth."

Mamman Abigail said

"My lord bishop more grace sir."

