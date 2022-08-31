The promotion of Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke has been hailed by APC standard bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Bishop Okpaleke whose elevation was to the status of cardinal got personal praise from the APC stalwart

Tinubu who expressed his gratitude to the Pope described the promotion as a well-deserved one

The 2023 presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke who recently got promotion as a cardinal in the Catholic church.

Tinubu in a statement made available to Legit.ng described the promotion as well-deserved while thanking Pope Francis of the Vatican for approving Okpaleke’s elevation in the Catholic ministry.

Bola Tinubu said the promotion of Bishop Okpaleke to the status of a cardinal is a well-deserved elevation. Photo: Guardian

As contained in the statement, the APC stalwart stated that the promotion also proves thcatholicismism in Nigeria is waxing stronger.

Bishop Okpaleke becomes Nigeria's 4th cardinal

The newly promoted cardinal is now in the league of notable clergymen like Cardinal Francis Arinse, Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie, and Cardinal John Onaiyekan who were promoted to the position before him.

In his congratulatory message, Tinubu said:

"I most heartily congratulate Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke on his ordainment as a Cardinal. This deserving elevation is not one just for the Bishop, but a honour done to Nigeria by Pope Francis.

"It is a thing of great joy that the Pope has found another Nigerian worthy of this elevation. We are happy for this great honour which is also a call to higher service in the vineyard.”

Tinubu, however, prayed for further elevation, wisdom, and strength to carry on the work of God with due diligence as he has always done in the past.

Tambuwal hails Kukah at 70

In another development, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto state turned 70 on Wednesday, August 31

The governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal in his birthday message described the Bishop as a man with an undying love for Nigeria and its people.

He stated that the Bishop who is a socio-political critic is one of the few clergymen who believe in the dream of a new Nigeria.

