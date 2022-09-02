The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Uba Sani, has continued to make consultations to ensure he emerges victorious in next year's poll

The Senator who is ready to take over the mantle of leadership from Governor Nasir El-Rufai had a closed-door meeting with APC leaders recently

The governorship hopeful who noted the importance of the meeting maintained that an efficient stand effective campaign is key to victory in the 2023 election

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Uba Sani, has brainstormed in three separate meetings with party leaders and other relevant stakeholders in Zones 1, 2 and 3 of the State, to fine-tune strategies of victory for the ruling party in 2023.

According to Legit.ng’s regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta, Sani explained that the three series of meetings were beyond assessing effective and efficient campaign strategies but also setting the tone for reconciliation with aggrieved party chieftains.

He noted that the move would bring about a common front in all of 23 Local Government areas in State, ahead of the commencement of campaigns in September."

Uba Sani and his running mate, holds strategic meeting with zonal party leaders, ahead of the Kaduna governorship election in 2023. Photo credit: @ubasanius

Source: Facebook

The Local Government Areas in the zone

The Local Government Areas in Zone 1 are; Lere, Ikara, Kubau, Kudan, Makarfi, Zaria, Soba and Sabon Gari.

Those present at the meeting

Also at the strategic meeting was his running mate and current deputy governor of the state, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe.

The Governorship flagbearer stressed the need to have a strong and united party, capable of mobilizing the electorate in all the three Zones to vote for the APC in the 2023 polls.

The APC governorship flagbearer then stated:

“The highly interactive meetings were concerned to fine-tune campaign strategies to ensure the success of our great party in the 2023 Presidential, Governorship, Senatorial and House of Assembly and State Assembly elections in Kaduna State.

“The consultations were also devoted to resolving differences among party members in order to approach the all-important elections as a united front.

He also urged "patriotic, committed and dogged to commit to the cause of our party as important stakeholders whose contributions are needed like never before as we approach the next election.

He affirmed thus:

“Interest of our party, Kaduna State and Nigeria must always be uppermost in our calculations, declarations and prayers so we could maintain the tempo of nation building through infrastructure development, transparency in governance and above all, upholding the ethos of democracy in our contemporary polity as enshrined in our Constitution.

“We must ensure inclusiveness and stay focused to retain the trust of the people who should be our primary concern as we sell our candidates through intensive campaigning which I am optimistic We will emerge victorious at the end of the day.”

The APC leaders brainstorms

The three series of meetings that were held for three days in a stretch, ended with party officials from the 8 local governments in Zone 3 that kicked-off on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022.

The local governments include; Jema’a, Kaura, Kachia, Kagarko, Jaba, Kauru, Sanga and Zangon Kataf.

Meanwhile, at the end of the three brainstorming sessions, the lawmaker donated a brand new Peugeot 301 model to the Birnin Gwari Local Government orphanage.

Source: Legit.ng