Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has accused local residents of aiding and abetting terrorism in the state

He stated that terrorism, kidnapping, and other social vices cannot prevail without the help of some local indigenes

The governor, however, called on local communities to cooperate with state and security agencies to uncover the bad eggs in their environment

Katsina, Katsina - The governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari has accused residents of local communities around the state of being informants to terrorists and kidnappers who have ravaged some of the local areas in the state.

Masari stated this on Tuesday, August 30 the commissioning of nine Nigerian-made armoured vehicles presented to various security agencies to combat insecurity in the state, This Day reported.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari has urged residents to stand up for themselves and fight off the bad eggs working as informants to terrorists. Photo: Aminu Bello Masari

Source: Facebook

The governor lamented that terrorists and kidnappers have begun to grow wings and confidence following a series of attacks that have been recorded in local communities across the state.

He said there is a need to clip their wings and retaliated with force and ensure a total clampdown on their activities across the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Masari said:

“With this nine, we have over 30 APCs now in Katsina in order to confront the bandits who are equally more and more sophisticated and daring, especially in the frontline government areas of the state.”

We'll ensure a total clampdown of terrorists - Masari

The governor, however, noted that issues of insecurity will soon be a thing of the past and that his administration in conjunction with security agencies is working assiduously to bring insecurity to an end in the state.

He however called on residents of the state to work in collaboration with the state government and security agencies to help uncover the informants within communities to enhance a proper clamp down on insecurity in the state.

He said:

“Our biggest problem now is the convenience of informants that are giving targets. Any attack or kidnapping inside the community or city is the work of the informants because the normal kidnapping by armed bandits may be a roadblock.

“But when you identify a target inside the city, there must be somebody who gave out that information. The general public must be more alert in identifying these bad eggs in society and report them to appropriate authorities.”

Source: Legit.ng