The governor of Katsina state is very confident that the ruling APC would win the 2023 general election without any difficulty

According to Aminu Masari, a similar prediction was made known in the 2019 general election, yet the APC recorded a landslide victory

He however noted that the present challenge the country is facing is not peculiar to Nigeria alone, noting other countries are going through similar problems

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state has said that ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not find it difficult to win the 2023 general election, The Cable reports.

In a chat with newsmen on Wednesday, August 17, after he inaugurated a hostel named after him at Al-Hikmah University in Kwara state, Masari said those saying it would be difficult for the ruling party to win “don’t know what they are saying at all”.

Masari says despite the nation's challenges, the APC won't find it difficult to win in 2023. Photo credit: Aminu Bello Masari

The governor said the issues affecting Nigeria have a “global dimension” and some other countries are going through similar problems.

He stated thus:

“Those saying it will be difficult for the APC to win the forthcoming election, they don’t know what they are saying at all.”

“That was what they said in 2019 that it will be difficult for the APC to win, because of the country’s situation, but it has come to pass that they were wrong."

Masari speaks further

“The fundamental thing is that the issue affecting this country has global dimensions. The whole world is facing a crisis and inflation.”

Masari urges citizens to vote right in 2023

Masari said every citizen has a role to play in helping the authorities address the challenges facing the country.

He affirmed:

“I consider this as a passing phase in our development journey.

“Countries that are over 400 years old are still facing some crisis. When did the Irish and British overcome theirs? See, we have history to learn and borrow from and we should pray for our leaders to do what is right. But all of us should know that we have a role and contribution to make.”

