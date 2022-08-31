The governor of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, has questioned the federal government's decision to award a N4bn contract to Tompolo on oil theft surveillance

In the opinion of Akeredolu, this is permission for non-state actors to carry arms which is actually illegal

Akeredolu said the government's decision also means it lacks trust in the nation's security architecture

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is at variance with the federal government's decision to award the sum of N4 billion to Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (aka Tompolo), a former Niger Delta agitator for the purpose of thwarting oil theft in the region.

In an open letter released on Wednesday, August 31, the Ondo governor noted that this move by the Buhari-led administration puts a big question mark on Nigeria's security architecture.

According to Akeredolu, the decision of the government invariably means it has permitted non-state actors and private bodies to be in possession of live ammunition.

Akedelodu said what is very worrisome is the government's continuous refusal to approve the establishment of state police across Nigeria.

Read the full letter below:

"The news concerning the purported award of pipeline contracts to some individuals and private organizations by the Federal Government has been unsettling. More disquieting is the barely disguised hostility displayed against either the idea or the actual establishment of security outfits by some State Governments to fill the widening gaps in the scope of security coverage noticeable nationally.

"The Federal Government, through the Office of the National Security Adviser, has been consistent in its refusal to accede to the request by some States in the Federation to strengthen the complementary initiatives adopted to protect lives and property.

"This is done in spite of the knowledge that the very issues which necessitated the creation of these outfits support providing adequate weaponry. All attempts to persuade the Federal Government to look, critically, into the current security architecture have been rebuffed despite the manifest fundamental defects engendered by over-centralization.

"It is, therefore, shocking to read that the Federal Government has maintained the award of the contract to “protect” the country’s pipeline from vandals to private organizations. This story, if true, leaves a sour taste in the mouth.

"The NSA will, obviously, not advise the President to approve the award of a contract of such magnitude if the operators have not displayed sufficient capacity to checkmate the criminal activities of equally powerful groups. Consequently, it is safe to conclude that the Federal Government has, impliedly, permitted nonstate actors to bear heavy assault weapons while denying the same privilege to the States, the federating units.

"The award of contract to private organizations to protect vandalization of pipelines raises fundamental questions on the sincerity of the advisers of the Government on security issues. The open and seeming enthusiastic embrace of this oddity, despite the constant and consistent avowal of the readiness by the Security Agencies in particular the Navy to contain the pervasive and deepening crises of breaches and threats to lives and property, attracts the charge of insincerity bordering, deplorably, on dubiety.

"If the State Governments, which are keenly desirous of protecting their citizens, establish ancillary security outfits and there has been pronounced reluctance, if not outright refusal, to consider permitting them to bear arms for the sole purpose of defence, granting private individuals and or Organisations unfettered access to assault weapons suggests, curiously, deep-seated suspicion and distrust between the Federal Government and the presumed federating units.

"The engagement of private organisations to handle serious security challenges reinforces the belief that the whole defence architecture in the country needs an urgent overhaul. The Federal Government cannot be seen to be playing the Ostrich in this regard."

