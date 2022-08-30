A group in Kwara state has called out Abubakar Bukola Saraki for reportedly fuelling propaganda and falsehood in the state

The group, Kwara Rebuilders, claimed that Saraki ordered members of PDP to "spread fake news" ahead of the upcoming 2023 elections

The former Senate president has been advised to retract his earlier statement and apologise genuinely to the good people of the state

Kwara Rebuilders, a concerned youths group, has condemned former Senate president Senator Bukola Saraki for allegedly directing members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State to spread massive falsehood and propaganda in the state ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial elections.

Saraki made the directive in a viral video shot during the official unveiling event of new members of PDP on Saturday, in Ilorin.

The former Governor of Kwara State, while addressing them, charged decampees to go to their different communities to spread lies and propaganda to enable them to win the elections.

“You are not here to tear your membership cards of the APC alone and say you are now PDP members. Go back to the grassroots. You know how to tell lies. You know how to do propaganda. Nobody does propaganda better than Kayode Ogunlowo and Gobir. All the propaganda you did in the past should be deployed against the present government. May God assist us.” Saraki said in a viral video.

While reacting to the development in a statement obtained by Legit.ng, the pro-democracy group described the statement as the highest betrayal of people, state and country.

“We were shocked to see the horrendous footage of former senate president Bukola Saraki directing his followers to spread fake news and propaganda to help him win elections in Kwara,” the publicity secretary, Abdullah Abdulganiy, said in a statement released on Monday.

“Knowing what dangers fake news and disinformation poses, we consider that action as the highest betrayal of our people, state, and country.

“For a while, we have been vociferous in making appeals to the leadership of political parties to call on their followers to be more responsible and patriotic in doing politics ahead of the campaign and elections. What we didn't know was that there were people like a former senate president, national leader of PDP, former Governor of Kwara state, and Waziri of Ilorin recruiting and sponsoring members with a clear motive to do otherwise. Now, actions like this makes mockery of any education, title, exposure anyone has, the same for Saraki, CON,” Abdulganiy said.

Saraki advised to retract statement and apologise over action

The group directed Saraki to make a retraction and apologise to the people and country for the action.

“Bukola Saraki can redeem himself by apologising to the people, state, and country. We believe he can do better than this.

“However, we will intensify efforts to spotlight people like him (Saraki) with a tendency to betray logic and education to use dirty, foul tactics, such as fake news and propaganda to win elections, as enemies of the people, state, and country.

“We will also continue to educate voters not to ever trust them with leadership. As people who do not have second passports, we cannot afford to entrust with power those who don't wish peace and progress for us, in words and actions.”

Netizens share their thoughts on Saraki's saga

Asiwaju Beki said:

"This doesn’t come to me as surprise. Abubakar Bukola Saraki is known for this kind act and he thought Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is also a devil."

Adebayo Ganiki wrote:

"This is too bad to say in politics for a man of Saraki caliber who lots of youth sees as a mentor and role model."

Mheester Anifowoshe reacted:

"Saraki has never been a good leader right from the beginning. He is a leader with bad example."

Mutiu Olajungu commented:

"How craze for power can destroy even the fine people. Dear Abubakar Bukola Saraki, this is low and unbefitting."

Sen Abdul remarked:

"The man of propaganda. He knows, he can do it. A good leader will not be like him."

Bukola Saraki under pressure over consensus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki have refused to step down for each other ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The duo were chosen as the consensus candidates of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) recently as the preferred presidential aspirants of northern Nigeria.

According to the report, both of them have come under intense pressure as the northern elders intensify efforts to get one of them to step down, but they are yet to budge.

