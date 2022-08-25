The governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari, has expressed strong hope that Tinubu will defeat Atiku and Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election

Masari said though Atiku is a formidable force, the ruling APC has a greater force and will defeat the PDP flag bearer

As for Peter Obi, Governor Masari said he does not know the presidential candidate of the Labour Party

Katsina state - Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state says the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is the next president of Nigeria “Insha Allah.”

Masari said this during an interview with TVC on Wednesday, August 24.

Governor Masari says Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is Nigeria's next president. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Asked to speak on Tinubu’s chances in the 2023 presidential election, Masari said:

“Who is better than him in the political terrain of Nigeria today?”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Atiku is a formidable force but a veteran loser - Masari

Speaking on the chances of presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Governor Masari said:

“I think Atiku is a formidable force but our force is greater than him and he knows that. He is a veteran of contesting elections and also a veteran loser.”

The Katsina state governor dismissed talks that 2023 is Atiku’s best chance of becoming president.

When asked if northerners were buying into the Tinubu candidacy, Masari said:

“They’ve already bought into it. First of all, Bola is not a new name in politics of Nigeria and we, the people of Katsina, know the role played by Bola Tinubu in 2015 for the emergence of Muhammadu Buhari.

"We know the support he gave in 2019 for the continuation of Muhammadu Buhari. We, here in Katsina, are not ingrates.”

2023: I don't know Peter Obi - Masari

Asked if the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, was a better presidential candidate, Governor Masari said:

“I don’t know him. Somebody who was a governor of Anambra? Go and ask a Katsina man and the politicians, how many of them know Peter Obi? We are talking about a presidential candidate of Nigeria, somebody who has cut all barriers – tribal, religious, regional, name it.”

Political analyst predicts winner of 2023 presidential election

Meanwhile, popular political commentator, Deji Adeyanju, has predicted APC flag bearer, Tinubu, to emerge the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Adeyanju, in a Twitter post sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, August 12, said the current division in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hand Tinubu the victory.

According to the convener of Concerned Nigeria, the PDP has been divided into four, which will affect the party's chances.

Source: Legit.ng