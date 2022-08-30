Renowned Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, earlier, appreciated his wife, Yetunde for donating her kidney to him following his successful kidney transplant

Lakreem Entertainment Inc, Abdulkareem’s record label also gave an update on the health status of the singer and as well appreciated the wife for such a big assistance

Hon. Myke Pam, who noted that the singer has successfully undergone kidney transplant surgery also shed more light on the artiste's relationship with his wife, his return to music scene and more

Eedris Abdulkareem's associate, Myke Pam reveals more details about artiste’s health and relationship with his wife.

Eedris Abdulkareem Lakreem Entertainment business associate and reggae artiste, Myke Pam has said that the musician who just had surgery will soon bounce back to normal life because he is a strong person.

Myke Pam also showered accolades on Abdulkareem's wife, Sekinat Yetunde for her sacrifices during Abdulkareem''s trying time, saying such type of a wife is rare to find.

Recall that Yetunde donated a kidney to her husband recently.

The famous Nigerian hip-hop act, Eedris Abdulkareem's wife, Yetunde, donated her kidney to her husband.

Source: Facebook

Both husband and wife at risk?

But expressing fear that both husband and wife have put their lives on the line, Pam said:

"We have countless examples of stuff like that happening around the world. It's all about lifestyle adjustment. That's the most important thing. Any other thing is by the way."

On the wife's sacrifice, Pam said Yetunde was one in a million. He said:

"She is one in a million. I have done about two Odes to her. That kind of a wife is very rare to find. Some women will say forget about this. We are not doing this. I have my life to live, I want to stay for my children and all that, but when you have a partner, we are told two becomes one. Once you guys can merge together and become one, nothing is impossible; everything will be alright and straight up.

"And that's why I will always say that Eedris is one of the luckiest guys I know when it comes to having the right kind of wife and also the wife is one of the luckiest women I know. Eedris is one of the most loving and affectionate people you would like to meet - very compassionate."

Is change in lifestyle possible?

Speaking on certain habits and lifestyles Eedris should consider changing, Pam.said:

"Of course, there are no two ways about that. Everybody knows that when issues get to this point, one has to change in order to help oneself. A lot of things have to change. You know the business of entertainment is somehow, you know how it's now. But we need to tone down in some areas. Definitely, the lifestyle has to change. A lot of things must be dropped.

Eedris Abdulkareem's associate, Myke Pam reveals more details about artiste's health, relationship with wife.

Source: Facebook

How soon will Eeedris bounce back?

On when Eedris will bounce back to the entertainment scene, Myke Pam said:

"Basically, he has to be under observation for two weeks before he is discharged. And of course, he has to be on his own without people bothering him for another one or two months and then starts recuperating because all these healing processes take a little time. But hopefully, very soon, being a strong man, he will bounce back earlier than expected."

Eeedris's thoughts about the 2023 elections

Speaking on Eedris’ thoughts about the 2023 election, Pam assured that the ailing artiste believes in what the majority of Nigerians believe in.

He said:

"Eedris has the same thought as every other good Nigerian ahead of the 2223 elections. He thinks like every other Nigerian hoping to see the Nigeria of our dreams. Of course, he wants the best for Nigeria and he wants the best man to do the job.

Lack of support from politicians due to his political stance

Recalling that politicians failed to support the artiste during his trying time, Myke Pam said it was expected since the artiste had been checking politicians and their excesses for over a decade now.

"Of course, he is not a politician and can't go to beg politicians. You don't expect people you have constantly checked and spoke truth to power to support you. And of course, he never expected anything from any politician anyways."

His role as Eedris' friend

Speaking on why he was at the vanguard of the campaign soliciting support for Eedris’ failing health, Myke Pam said:

"Eedris is like my blood and my brother despite our partnership, and if the case were to be reversed, Eedris will do far better than I have done for me.

"We are not just friends but brothers. We have known each other for more than 20 years. He is one guy that I know can do this and even more for me if he has to."

Recall that the artiste was recently admitted in the hospital for kidney failure. His wife donated a kidney to him after weeks of dialysis.

Eedris and Yetunde have three children together, a boy and two girls.

The rapper rose to the limelight with his song ‘Jaga Jaga’ which was released in 2002.

He was confronted by the then president, Olusegun Obasanjo who in response said it was Eedris father's house that was Jaga Jaga.

That was the beginning of a long-term feud between the two personalities.

Also, recall that Myke Pam signed most of the statements soliciting support for the artiste prior to the surgery.

