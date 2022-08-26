Nigerian producer, JJC Skillz, has finally opened up on why he celebrated his ex-wife, Funke Akindele’s birthday

On August 24, 2022, the actress clocked 45, and JJC posted an emotional video showing some of their cherished moments to celebrate her

In a recent interview, the music star revealed that he and Funke had almost seven years of beautiful relationship together

JJC Skillz, Nigerian music star and actress Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, has spoken about why he celebrated her 45th birthday.

Just recently, JJC caused a massive buzz online after he posted an emotional video showing some of the sweet times he spent with the movie star as he wished her well on her birthday.

In a recent interview with TVC, the music producer explained the reason behind his gesture towards his ex-wife.

JJC Skillz said he and Funke Akindele had seven years of a beautiful relationship. Photos: @jjcskillz, @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

According to him, they had almost seven years of good relationship together, so he wished her luck.

JJC also added that with his experience having baby mamas, the most important thing is the children, so they need to let all the drama go.

In his words:

“I think a lot of people are quite shocked to find out that I'm human. To be honest, growing up in England and with my experience of having different baby mamas, the most important thing is the children.

"Just focus on the children and let all the drama go, and most importantly have the attitude of gratitude.

"We had almost 7 good years of lovely relationship so happy birthday to her, I wish her luck.”

Internet users react as JJC reveals reason for celebrating Funke Akindele’s 45th birthday

A number of fans hailed the music producer’s maturity, while others had different views. Read some comments below:

callme_ade_

If he nor wish her, una go still complain.

kikelomo_olatunde

You have done well maturity.

olayinkarainbow

Nah man you be sir...

closetfigure

Eyaah ! God will continue to be with you; May you have peace that surpasses all understanding! And wealth will also find you.

giftty_okoro

He is so matured❤️

veevvibes

So just like that una marriage don end.

onyinyechi_akabueze_

When matured men talk, they are reasonably learned and remorseful

atabisco237

Love is a beautiful thing ❤️❤️❤️

ehmoojay

Even though, it's hard to move on ... ! You've really shown spirit of maturity , I respect you for that .For the sake of the children.....! Honestly, how I wished other separated couples learn from this.

naija_prettiest

I understand bro... It's really hard to move on.

lizzianno

This is just a social media bruhaha!! This guy wants attention!! Simple!!

kristine222_

This is so nice and well said....... maturity at its peak.

coachbabss

LOVELY ..got me...You can fix no promises to be easy but you are way better with a man beside you...am talking from plenty experiences ✌️

nkem.frances

I want to understand who called for the interview and for what purpose exactly? If this isn't damage control then its gaslighting cos all these public show of maturity ontop separation isn't necessary. Bro if you still love your wife, you 2 should fix the problem away from public eyes cos their validation wnt help in any way. Wish you both the best

opeyemiomobaogo

How I wish both of you can come back together and make things work, but this is marriage. Only the two of you know what you're passing through.

Hmm.

Funke Akindele channels inner Michael Jackson with impressive dance video on 45th birthday

Funke Akindele clocked 45 on August 24, and made sure to treat her fans to a nice display of her talent.

Taking to her official social media page, the movie star posted a video of her showing off her impressive dance moves.

In the clip, the mother of two collaborated with a content creator, @Iamitom, as they both transitioned into wearing different outfits while displaying their lovely and energetic choreographed steps.

Taking to the caption of the video, Funke explained the reason behind her dance video to mark her birthday.

According to the actress, she will dance like David danced.

Source: Legit.ng