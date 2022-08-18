It's throwback Thursday, and we would love to dedicate It to one of Nigeria's music great and a pioneer of the hip-hop genre and culture, Eedris Abdulkareem

The living rap legend was one of those that helped popularised the hip-hop culture in the country while staying resolute in using his music to address important social issues

In this article, Legit.ng would highlight 5 of Eedris Abdulkareem's biggest hits and evergreen songs that once used to rule the Nigerian music airspace

Eedris Abdulkareem is a Nigerian music legend who, at the heights of his trade, had the music industry in a choke mode, dropping monster hits after hits.

Eedris is usually said by many as one of the artists that help revolutionize the country's music business.

Celebrating rap legend Eedris Abdulkareem on throwback Thursday Photo credit: @abdulkareemeedris

Source: Instagram

The rapper who recently announced that he had been diagnosed with a kidney-related ailment was once the highest-paid artist in the country.

He is the first musician to be paid 5 million naira to perform at a show.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He is a popularly acclaimed human rights advocate, and to date, he is believed to be the most consistent artist in using his music to criticize bad governance.

Eedris's biggest songs were all music used to talk about societal issues. It would be a great injustice not to celebrate this great man while he is alive, and today that's what we're doing.

Below are five classics by this hip-hop legend that will stay evergreen, enjoy:

1. Mr lecturer:

This song was released in 2003 by Eedris Abdulkareem while he was still signed to Kennis Music. Eedris used the track to enshrine public attention to the issues of sexual harassment Nigerian female students were being subjected to by their lecturers at higher institutions.

The song was a huge hit when it was released, with many young people relating to it, especially ladies.

2. Nigeria Jaga Jaga:

Next on our list is Nigeria Jaga Jaga, arguably Eedris Abdulkareem's biggest song to date. The track was released in 2004 under President Olusegun Obasanjo's administration when political assassinations were rife.

The song gained popular acclaim because of the political issues at the time that it spoke about. However, when it was released, it was banned by President Obasanjo's administration, saying it demeaned the country's image.

3. Come back home (Sho wale):

This track might not necessarily be one of Eedris' most popular tracks when it dropped in 2001. However, years after, it gained popularity and became a classic.

The track talks about a young woman who abandoned her young struggling husband to be with an older wealthy man only to find out that the other man was evil and had to run back to her husband.

4. Oko omoge:

Oko Omoge was one of the hit tracks off Eedris Abdulkareem's first album, P.A.S.S. The rapper spoke about the public's perception of musicians and celebrities at the time as all seen as promiscuous.

5. Koleyewon:

This track was released in 2008 after Eedris Abdulkareem returned from his self-imposed exile. Back at the time, the rapper was alleged to have gone into exile because the government was after him due to his controversial track Nigeria Jaga Jaga.

Koleyewon is one of the rapper's biggest tracks, and it highlights his struggle in the music industry and doggedness in the face of adversity.

Eedris Abdulkareem: Over N2.9m raised as doctors move kidney surgery date indefinitely

Legit.ng recalls reporting that veteran Nigerian rapper and musician Eedris Abdulkareem was recently diagnosed with kidney failure and needed funds to get a transplant.

A group of friends and supporters of the rapper and his family created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his surgery and fees associated with the kidney transplant.

According to information on the GoFundMe page, Eedris Abdulkareem was scheduled to undergo a kidney transplant in July after his wife was identified to be his kidney donor.

Source: Legit.ng