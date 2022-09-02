Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw has publicly dissociated herself from a well-known Lagos doctor, Femi Olaleye

According to the actress, the doctor assaulted his wife's niece, a girl not of legal age, and has now turned around to call Kate a liar

The movie star read out her conversation with Olaleye and also added that he had told her earlier that his wife set him up

Veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has taken to social media to call out Femi Olaleye, a medical doctor who has been accused of assaulting his wife's niece.

According to the actress, the medic had earlier confessed that his wife set him up and he failed, but she never knew a young girl not yet of legal age was involved.

The doctor's wife spilled the tea to the actress who made sure to reach out to the doctor to ask questions, but Olaleye turned around and said he never told the actress he was involved with the girl.

Henshaw added that the doctor had been molesting the girl for almost two years and urged him to turn himself in to the appropriate authorities.

An advocate for women and children, the actress has vowed to stand and testify against the doctor if the need ever arises.

She also pointed out that just because she has a personal relationship with the doctor will not stop her from saying the truth because she doesn't want her name soiled.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kate's video

kikiomeili:

"God bless you for this. For many years,I had my screening done at his foundation and referred so many people there,both by word of mouth and on social media.I even remember being at and meeting you at his 50th birthday party some years ago."

princesscomedian:

"@k8henshaw thanks for coming out to say the truth as usual. Some people commented rubbish on my post but I had to delete their nonsense talks. Nigerians will see white and label it black just to excuse evil behavior. We are our own enemies. His wife is scared to death because of all his threats."

funkekut:

"Well done sis . And you are right, this is probably not his first time and I hope this will encourage others to come forward."

destinyamaka:

"Speechless. God placed you into that Dr’s life for this purpose. Imagine if you didn’t have such influence. God bless you❤️"

Court sentences Baba Ijesha to 16 years in prison

Embattled Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James, popularly referred to as Baba Ijesha, was found guilty of defiling a 14-year-old girl.

The actor was convicted by a Lagos court on Thursday, July 14, in a judgement delivered by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, Vanguard reported.

This jail term would run concurrently, which means the actor will spend five years in prison.

