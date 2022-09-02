The story of a couple who stuck together despite facing a serious challenge in their marriage has amazed people online

After finding out that his wife cheated and got pregnant for another man, a Nigerian man still loved and forgave his wife

Their story has stirred mixed reactions on social media as some people tag it, true love, while others condemn the husband's action

A Nigerian man has been criticized online for forgiving his wife who cheated and pinned another man's child on him.

According to Adunni Onigege who shared the story on Facebook, the married woman got a lover for herself after her husband left town.

Mother and baby, naming ceremony Photo Credit: Jorge Fernandez

Source: Getty Images

She subsequently got pregnant for him but decided to pin the pregnancy on her husband who didn't suspect a thing.

While pregnant, she continued her affair with her lover till she delivered a baby girl.

At the baby's naming ceremony, she invited her lover to the event and he contributed money, danced with them and even went as far as giving the baby a name.

Cheating wife's infidelity revealed

Years later, the young man was asked to return and claim his baby so things can move smoothly for him.

Interestingly, after hearing the confession, the husband who was cheated on, forgave his wife regardless and continued living together with her.

Mixed reactions trail story of married couple

Mistura Abiola said:

"The woman is very lucky to have such a kind hearted husband, may God continue to strengthen their marriage."

Opeyemi Meze wrote:

"You can't seem to understand what love does until it happens to you. Very accurate."

Olorunfemi Gbenle reacted:

"Men dey run am steady, if you know the number of men who hv caught their wives stepping out ehn, only difference is that men don’t make noise."

Samuel D. commented:

"What's the title of this movie?"

Adewole Ijao said:

"Adunni onigege Ara, no try this episode with me oooo. I dey jealous pass jealousy oooo."

Source: Legit.ng