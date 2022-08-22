Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has tendered sincere appreciation to his colleagues, fans and followers, who stood by him in times of needs

The singer’s management, in a statement released by his manager, revealed the singer’s kidney transplant surgery was successful

The veteran rapper continues to ask for more prayers from his fans as he gradually gets back to his feet

It is a moment of celebration in the Nigerian music industry as veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has undergone a successful kidney surgery, according to the latest statement by his label Lakreem Entertainment.

In a statement made public via Facebook Monday by his manager Myke Pam, the rapper's management tendered sincere appreciation to fans and followers, who stood by the label boss during his health crisis.

Management revealed Eedris Abdulkareem's wife YT was his donor. Credit: @eedrisabdulkareem.

The management also appreciated Eedris' wife, YT, for donating her kidney to save her man’s life.

An extract from the statement read:

“It is with unspeakable joy and undiluted Thanksgiving that the management of Lakreem Entertainment officially releases the news of the successful kidney transplant surgery on Nigerian Hip Hop Czar and activist Eedris Abdulkareem, and his most gracious donor – his lovingly dedicated wife YT, some hours ago.

“Our unalloyed thanks and appreciation goes out to all well-meaning Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, and all his fans from across the globe who prayed for, cared for, reached out to and supported this wonderful couple during this health crisis. May your individual and collective wells never run dry.”

Fans react as Eedris Abdulkareem undergoes successful kidney transplant

See the reactions below:

Deji Ogunade:

"Hallelujah !!!! Glory be to God in the highest. May God Almighty perfect their health in Jesus name."

Fitila Rico:

"Wow that's awesome God for u glory be to him allone l have faith and believe that he already perfected what he started in Jesus name."

Over N2.9 million raised as doctors moved surgery date indefinitely

A group of friends and supporters of the rapper and his family created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his surgery and fees associated with the kidney transplant.

However, in a post via Eedris' Instagram page, it was announced that the surgery, which was scheduled for July 27, had been moved forward by the doctors, and no substantive surgery date had been fixed yet.

At the time of the report, the sum of N2.9 million (£5,742) had been raised on the GoFundMe page, even though it was stated on the page that he would need a sum of N24 million (£48,000) for all the medical fees for the surgery.

