With a recent post from the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi's queen, Naomi, all might not be well in the palace

Naomi, who shocked social media with the announcement of the end of their marriage last year, has taken to social media to cry out about the injustice meted out to her

The mum of one promised to come through with more details, but her post highlighted that her human rights have been taken away from her

The wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Queen Silekunola Naomi, has taken to social media with yet another update signalling that her marriage might still be deeply troubled.

Sharing a post on her Instgram page, the mum of one pointed out that no woman should be bullied and walking away from abuse shouldn't take away fundamental human rights.

Ooni of Ife's Queen Naomi has raised the alarm about being bullied. Photo credit: @queen_silekinolanomi_ogunwusi

Source: Instagram

She continued by disclosing that she had an issue with the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Akure which made it clear that the system has failed womanhood again.

Queen Naomi also asked if walking away from a relationship means she should end her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Nigerians raise voices of concern

maturedsinglesco:

"Kabiyesi please sir, be kind to Olori Naomi, she is prince Tadenikawo's mother. Prince will only love you if his mum is not under any unnecessary stress and embarrassment. Thanks sir."

simisola236:

"As difficult as it’s may be walking out is still the best."

mumsaffection:

"May God Almighty God be with you,be prayerful."

shoe_merchant1:

"Hmmmm. A man with how many ex wife? God strengthen you all."

deolajoee:

"Please don’t let the enemy rejoice over you, that’s what they want but they have failed. I have fallen in love with you the first day I met you, you are such a wonderful, powerful woman of God."

olorikorede_1:

"Oh my God, not again. Please be strong my beautiful Queen, you are not alone "

Queen Naomi announces end of marriage to Ooni of Ife

The wife of the Ooni of Ife, Queen Silekunola Naomi, gave an update which came as a rude shock to Nigerians.

The ex-queen thanked God for his faithfulness in the three years she has been married to the king.

Correcting impressions surrounding how she got married to the king, she also made it known that the decision to move on did not stem from the fact that the king married another woman.

Source: Legit.ng