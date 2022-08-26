Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has disclosed that his recent meeting with top politicians in London was beyond politics

Wike on Friday, August 26, explained that there is a crying need to rescue Nigeria and make it a place for all

The Rivers governor said this was ultimately the agenda of the London discussion which he described as very fruitful so far

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Apart from confirming that he met top Nigerian politicians (Peter Obi, Olusegun Obasanjo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu) in London recently, Governor NyesomWike has explained his motive for the closed-door sections.

Speaking in Port Harcourt on Friday, August 26, Wike said the discussion centred on non-partisan topics, but on issues affecting everyone in the country.

Describing the meetings as fruitful to journalists and stating that Nigeria's leadership is bigger than one person or group, the Rivers governor noted that the ultimate plan is to make the country a better place for all in 2023.

Wike insisted that no amount of blackmail can make him turn back and give up in the battle to make Nigeria great again.

His words:

“I can confirm that this is the first time as a team that we are meeting with presidential candidates. We met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC and we met with our leader, former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.

“We met the presidential candidate of Labour Party. We also met with our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. For whatever it’s worth, consultation is ongoing.

“Whatever we are talking about, is for the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians. It is not parochial and tied to one person or group of persons. We believe that with what is going on, it will be for the interest of Nigerians at the end of the day.

“But with our consultation, all these will be a thing of the past. No amount of intimidation or blackmail will deter us. We are determined to right the wrong.”

Obasanjo, Wike, Peter Obi, PDP governors meet in London

In an earlier report, it was confirmed that Wike meet with Obi, Obasanjo and some bigwigs of the PDP in London.

The meeting was also attended by some governors on the platform of the PDP.

They are Governor Samuel Ortom, Governor Seyi Makinde, and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

