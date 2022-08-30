Ongoing permutations by some top presidential candidates are leaving many political pundits and enthusiasts in awe at the moment

Whoever thought Governor Nyesom Wike of the PDP will be in the same meeting with APC standard bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In all of these, former governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Ameachi who is a strong APC member has been continuously ignored in all these permutations

Governor Nyesom Wike has become a major force and a trending topic heading into the 2023 presidential election.

The top political favorite for President Muhammadu Buhari's seat has begun to reach out to Governor Wike in a bid to lobby for his support ahead of the general elections.

The triangle between Bola Tinubu, Governor Nyesom Wike, and Rotimi Amaechi seems very unclear at present following the history of the trio. Photo: Guardian

It is without a doubt that getting Rivers state vote in a presidential election will prove pivotal to the chances of any candidate who wins the state.

One of the most eye-catching moments over the week is Bola Ahmed Tinubu setting up a meeting with Governor Wike outside the shores of Nigeria.

The meeting was said to have been staged in London, England with some of Wike's allies from the PDP also present in the meeting.

Going by Governor Wike's history with the ruling party and how he despises the method of governance, it will be surprising that he is having a meeting with the standard bearer of the ruling party.

However, going by the antecedent and political style of Bola Tinubu, it is no surprise that he likes to keep his opponent close and win them to his side.

Wike opens up on meeting with Tinubu

Legit.ng reported that days after the meeting in London, Governor Wike gave a brief hint on what went down at the meeting.

While speaking to reporters in Port Harcourt on Friday, August 26, Wike revealed that the closed-door meeting only dwelled on non-partisan topics and major issues affecting Nigeria and its people.

Meanwhile, sources believe that the meeting between Tinubu and Wike did not go down to a full conclusion of both interests.

The presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, was allegedly reported to have turned down some of the demands of the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

Sources privy to the information revealed that Wike has demanded that Tinubu should force the governorship aspirants in Rivers, Oyo, Abia, and Benue states to drop their ambitions for PDP candidates.

Tinubu, on the other hand, said he would not want to be deceptive, that he can only look at the case of Rivers state, but others look unrealistic and difficult to achieve.

Where does Ameachi stand in Tiubu's camp?

In the midst of all these permutations, one name still missing is that of the immediate past minister of transport and former governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi.

According to a Premium Times report, a powerful APC chieftain, Kabir Masari recently revealed that Governor Wike is on Tinubu's side.

But what seems unclear is the position of Ameachi, the arch-rival of Governor Wike.

Ameachi is a strong APC member and a former governor in Rivers state. If there is anyone Tinubu should look up to in delivering Rivers state, it should be the former governor.

Masari on the other hand revealed that Ameachi's place is special and his relevance in the party has not diminished as reports have claimed.

He said:

“Nobody will do anything that will hurt Rotimi Amaechi; he is a party member and a formidable member of the APC."

2023: “Tinubu is the Guy, but I have my sears”, APC deputy chair confesses

In another development, Salihu Lukman, the vice chairman of the northwest zone of the APC says Tinubu has more integrity than Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

He stated that Tinubu's politics has always been on a different level than his other counterparts.

The APC chieftain said though others might possess the traits of competence they do not have the high level of competence that Tinubu possesses

