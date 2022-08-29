The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has said he knows presidential contenders who mean well for Nigeria

Wike further stated that some (contenders) are merely putting themselves together on how they will take over leadership in Nigeria to simply to loot

The Rivers state governor said he is privileged to know the contenders and will speak up about them at the appropriate time

Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has hinted on naming his choice candidate he would support in the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Wike, according to a report by Vanguard, said he knows contenders who mean well for the country and would sensitise the electorate to vote for them at the appropriate time.

Governor Nyesom Wike alleged that some politicians canvassing for votes to win the 2023 presidential election do not mean well for the country. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the Rivers state governor said this during the flag-off of a project to deliver internal roads for Eneka town, Obio/Akpor local government area.

“Some other people are busy, putting themselves together on how they will take over leadership in Nigeria to loot the remaining ones these other people have already kept.

“I’m privileged to know and at the appropriate time, I’ll tell you who these people are. You need to know what is happening in Nigeria. Forget about all these people running around saying they want to rescue or save you (Nigeria). Just watch to see what is going to happen next.

“All of us should be calm concerning what is happening in PDP. In fact, nothing has happened yet. But, by the grace of God, something will happen," Daily Sun also quoted the Rivers governor as saying.

Atiku, Tinubu or Peter Obi? Wike advised on who to support after meeting top presidential candidates

Meanwhile, Osita Okechukwu, director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), has advised Governor Wike against supporting the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Governor Wike in the past few days have separately met with the top three presidential candidates in the country in Europe: Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi, flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), and Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Commenting on the development, Okechukwu said the Rivers state governor is currently enjoying “the moment” but should not be carried away by the attention he is getting from political bigwigs.

Source: Legit.ng