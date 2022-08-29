Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Ahmad Abba Dangata, a young APC member, is confident of Tinubu’s victory

Dangata said Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, cannot win in 2023, adding that he may not get a single vote from the north

The former national youth leader aspirant also said Tinubu will defeat Atiku, PDP presidential candidate, with massive votes

Since defecting to Labour Party (LP) and emerging as the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi has changed the 2023 political discourse.

The former Anambra governor’s decision to pursue his presidential bid on the LP’s platform has not only brought the party to the national limelight but also ensured the conversations are not only about the ruling APC and the lead opposition PDP.

Ahmad Abba Dangata, former APC national youth leader aspirant, said Bola Tinubu will defeat Peter Obi and Atiku.

Source: Facebook

Obi’s supporters, who call themselves Obi-dients, are everywhere on social media, highlighting why the Anambra-born politician deserves to be elected as Nigeria’s number one citizen in 2023.

After months of being described as a mere social media movement with no physical political structure that can give Obi victory, Obi-dients have started organising “million-marches” across states to showcase their numerical strength and mobilisation power.

Tinubu will defeat Peter Obi even in Anambra - APC youth leader aspirant

Despite the new move by Obi’s supporters, Ahmad Abba Dangata, an APC member, said the Labour Party presidential candidate cannot win in 2023.

Asked if Obi can defeat Tinubu and the APC in 2023, Dangata, who is a former national youth leader aspirant, said the Labour Party flagbearer will be defeated by his party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the APC youth leader, Tinubu will even defeat Obi in his home state of Anambra.

“Even in Anambra state (that's the state of Peter Obi), I assure you that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will defeat him,” Dangata told Legit.ng in a brief chat.

Peter Obi may not get a single vote from north - Dangata

Obi’s running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, is from Kaduna state in the northwest. Baba-Ahmed, an economist and founder of Baze University in Abuja, was elected in 2003 to represent Zaria Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives on the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) platform.

He also served as a senator for Kaduna North from 2011 to 2012 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Despite this, Dangata said Obi may not get a single vote from the northern region.

Asked if the north will vote for Obi, the APC chieftain said:

“No, to me I don't think that Obi may get a single vote from the north. Because all what he is doing is only in south-south and on social media.”

Dangata said the Obi-dient movement has not reached the north yet.

“You can go to some state in the north where they have never heard about Obi nor his presidential aspiration,” he told Legit.ng.

I hope Peter Obi step down for Tinubu - Dangata

Obi recently met with Nyesom Wike, governors of Rivers state, and three other PDP governors in London. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was also at the meeting.

On the same day, Wike and the other PDP governors met with Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, also in London.

The meetings have fueled speculations that Obi was making moves to drop his presidential aspiration and support Atiku, his former political ally.

Asked for his reaction to the development, Dangata said:

“I have never heard anything about this. What I only think and hope is may Peter Obi step down for Tinubu because everyone knows that Nigeria needs a person like Tinubu.”

Tinubu vs Atiku: Who will win in the north?

Atiku, the PDP flag bearer, is from Adamawa in the northeast, while Tinubu is from Lagos in the southwest.

Nevertheless, Dangata expressed confidence that Tinubu will get the highest votes in the northern region.

“Tinubu will defeat Atiku with massive votes,” the APC youth leader said, adding that the APC flag bearer will also win in the south “insha Allah”.

