The APC presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Bola Tinubu, has visited former President Goodluck Jonathan at his Abuja residence

A source in Tinubu's camp who was privy to the details of the meeting said the meeting was part of a consultation move by the APC's presidential candidate with stakeholders

Jonathan would be the second former president Tinubu would be consulting in recent time after meeting with ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo

FCT, Abuja - Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, on Tuesday, August 20, had a closed-door meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan in his consultation efforts ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Although details of the meeting were not known to the public, a source in Tinubu’s camp said the meeting was part of Tinubu’s consultation efforts with major stakeholders in the polity as the presidential elections get closer, The Punch said.

Source reveals details of Tinubu's meeting with Jonathan Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

“His visit to Jonathan shouldn’t come to anyone as a surprise. Tinubu holds no grudges with any political whether within the party or in the opposition,” he said.

The source also revealed that the ex-president was happy to see Tinubu and the APC leaders as he opened to consultation on Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

Those who joined the presidential candidate of the APC included his running mate, Kashim Shettima, governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state; Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state.

Also in the team are the Plateau state governor and Tinubu/Shettima campaign organisation, Simon Lalong and Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq.

The meeting between Tinubu and Jonathan would be the second meeting between the APC presidential aspirant and former president of Nigeria, as he recently met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

