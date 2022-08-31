A former APC national youth leader aspirant, Ahmad Abba Dangata, is confident of his party’s victory in the 2023 presidential election

Dangata said Tinubu, his party’s flag bearer, will not only defeat PDP’s Atiku in the south but will also win in the north

The APC chieftain said he does not know a single state in the north or south that Atiku can defeat Tinubu

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a young chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmad Abba Dangata, has expressed confidence that his party’s flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will win.

While Tinubu is from the southern region (southwest), his strong contender from the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, is from the northern region (northeast).

A former APC national youth leader aspirant, Ahmad Abba Dangata, says Tinubu will defeat Atiku in 2023. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

However, Dangata, a former APC national youth leader aspirant, said Tinubu would not only win in the south but also defeat Atiku in the north, where the PDP presidential flag bearer hails from.

“Tinubu will defeat Atiku with massive votes,” the APC chieftain told Legit.ng, adding that he does not know a single state in the north or south that Atiku can defeat Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Political analyst predicts winner of 2023 presidential election

In a related development, popular political commentator, Deji Adeyanju, has predicted APC flag bearer, Tinubu, to emerge winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Adeyanju in a Twitter post sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, August 12, said the current division in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hand Tinubu the victory.

According to the convener of Concerned Nigeria, the PDP has been divided into four and this will affect the party's chances.

2023: I can bet N4.2m Peter Obi will come distant 3rd, Adeyanju dares Obidients

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adeyanju said he was ready to bet $10,000 (about N4.2 million) with any Obedient, supporters of Peter Obi, that the Labour Party presidential candidate will come distant 3rd in the 2023 presidential election.

"Willing to bet $10k with any Obedient in Nigeria or in diaspora that Obi will come distant 3rd in February.

"Put your money where your mouth is. Let’s find someone we can deposit the money with now so you don’t change your mind later. I suggest Egbon Dele MOMODU to keep the money," he tweeted.

Source: Legit.ng