For Bukola Saraki, he felt the ruling party was not doing enough, hence his decision to join Nigeria's opposition PDP

The former Senate President made this disclosure at the weekend in Ilorin, Kwara state as he highlighted the real reasons why he dumped the APC

Saraki who received hundreds of APC members into the PDP fold urged Kwara residents to vote for the PDP in 2023

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said he left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because the party reneged on its promises to Nigerians.

Receiving, at the weekend, hundreds of APC members in Ilorin, Kwara state, that defected to the PDP, Saraki also alleged undue persecution by the ruling party, The Guardian reports.

Saraki speaks on his defection to PDP, urged Kwara residents to vote for the opposition party in 2023. Photo credit: Abubakar Bukola Saraki

Source: Facebook

His words:

“I didn’t leave APC for fun. I did so because the party failed to fulfil its campaign promises to Nigerians. It failed woefully along this line.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Also, I was taken to all cadres of courts in Nigeria. Even as I didn’t study law, I was almost becoming a lawyer because of my familiarity with so many legal concepts. But in the end, I was vindicated.”

Saraki urged Nigerians especially Kwara residents to vote for the PDP in 2023

The former Kwara governor, while describing Nigeria as a great nation with unparalleled human and economic potential, urged Nigerians to vote for PDP in the 2023 general elections to save it from collapsing in the hands of APC led government.

The defectors

Leading the defectors, Mr. Kayode Ogunlowo from Ajase Ipo, in Irepodun Local Council and Saka Babatunde from Iwo in Isin Council Council alleged that the APC government in the state jettisoned frontline members of the party who stuck out their necks for its electoral victory.

Highlight of the event was the distribution of PDP membership card to the new members by the state chairman, Babatunde Mohammed.

Besides, heaps of brooms, APC symbol, were burnt publicly by the defectors.

Wike to defect to APC? Rivers governor finally reveals next move after lashing out at Atiku

In another development, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said he will remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and help rebuild the party despite his strained relationship with the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Wike spoke on Friday, July 29, at the Port Harcourt International Airport in the Rivers state capital, shortly after he returned from a foreign trip.

The Rivers state governor's relationship with Atiku broke down after the presidential primary.

2023: Yellow card for PDP, Atiku as Wike's strong man, joins APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that an ally of Nyesome Wike, the Rivers state governor, Prince Sudor Nwiyo, has resigned his membership from the PDP.

Nwiyo, who is the director general of the Wike Solidarity Movement (WSM), joined the APC, alleging that money is only shared with members of the PDP who joined from APC to make them stay.

It was not clear if Wike is in support of this move considering his romance with the APC leaders at the national level, but Nwiyo promised to collapse the structure of the WSM to the APC since he has left the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng