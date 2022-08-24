The director general of the Wike Solidarity Movement (WSM), Prince Sudor Nwiyo, has announced his resignation as a member of the PDP

Nwiyo announced that he has joined the Rivers APC, alleging that money is only being shared with new members joining the PDP from the APC

The politician vowed to collapse the structure of the WSM movement into the APC since he is no longer in the camp of the PDP

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Amid the raging crisis, the director general of the Wike solidarity movement, Prince Sudor Nwiyor, joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, August 23.

According to Vanguard, Nwiyor announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt over high-handedness in the party, among other reasons.

Why I left PDP to join APC - Wike strong man

He further added that those who worked for the party have been abandoned while money is being shared with new members from APC to make them stay in the party.

Nwiyor argued that no appointment has been offered to leaders in any of the 23 local government areas in the state, and they are asking him questions he could not answer.

He vowed to collapse the structure of the Wike solidarity movement to the APC.

“The entire leaders in the 23 local government areas of the state have had no appointment, they have been asking what is in for them, I have not been able to proffer any answer.

