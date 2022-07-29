Governor Wike has dashed the hope of the ruling APC as he stated that he will not dump the PDP ahead of 2023

Despite the crisis between him and the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, the Rivers state governor said he is not leaving the party

Amid the crisis, some APC governors had visited Wike in Port Harcourt in a bid to lure him to the ruling party

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said he will remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and help rebuild the party despite his strained relationship with the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Wike spoke on Friday, July 29, at the Port Harcourt International Airport in the Rivers state capital, shortly after he returned from a foreign trip, Channels TV reported.

Governor Wike has said he will remain in the PDP ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credit: @OvieNews

Source: Twitter

Atiku versus Wike: The PDP crisis

The Rivers state governor's relationship with Atiku broke down after the presidential primary.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the primary held in May, Atiku polled 371 votes to emerge as the PDP’s flagbearer ahead of Wike, who scored 237 votes to come second in the contest.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki (70); Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel (38), Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed (38), Former Senate President Pius Anyim (14), Mrs Tari Diana Oliver (One), and Mr Sam Ohuabunwa (1) shared the remainder of the valid votes.

After losing out at the primary, Governor Wike also failed to clinch the party's vice presidential ticket as Atiku picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state over him.

This led to a disagreement among party stakeholders as some commended the choice of Okowa while others rejected it, saying Atiku should have picked Wike, who was the runner-up in the primary.

Some APC governors had recently paid a visit to Governor Wike in a bid to lure him to the ruling party.

The governors of Lagos, Ekiti and Ondo states, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Olurotimi Akeredolu, met with Wike in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, on Friday, July 8.

Atiku’s interview full of lies, Governor Wike says

Meanwhile, Governor Wike also said Atiku told many lies during his recent interview.

“Thereafter he (Atiku) appeared before Arise Television, see the statements he made. So many lies were told," the Rivers state governor was quoted as saying.

He said he had maintained silence for weeks because of his love for the PDP. According to Wike, Atiku also hired some PDP chieftains to spread falsehood against his person.

Source: Legit.ng