The Court of Appeal in Kano state on Monday, August 29, sacked executive members of the PDP in the state

The court also sacked the chairman of the party in the northern state, Shehu Sagagi, who was said to be involved in anti-party activities

There is an allegation that Sagagi and some PDP chieftains who were made powerful by Rabiu Kwankwaso were actually working in his favour

Kano - Executive members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano who had the backing of Rabiu Kwankwaso before he joined the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) have been sent packing by the Court of Appeal.

During a hearing on Monday, August 29, the court sacked the PDP's chairman in the state, Shehu Sagagi, and other executive members of the party months after they were recognised by a ruling of the Federal High Court, Premium Times reports.

It was gathered that this judgment came on the heels of allegations that Sagagi and other executives were secretly working as spoilers to favour their political godfather, Kwankwaso.

Back in May, the National Working Committee, (NWC) of the PDP dissolved the state executive committee and replaced it with a caretaker committee, a decision which was overturned by the Federal High Court.

However, in its ruling on Monday, the appellate court ruled that the PDP's national leadership was right in dissolving the structure as it acted in line with its constitution.

2023: Shekarau officially defects to PDP after three months political romance With NNPP

A former governor of Kano state, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, had formally announced his defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the PDP.

This came barely three months after Shekarau defected to NNPP from the All Progressives Congress.

Shekarau made the declaration on Monday, August 29 at his Mundubawa home in Kano.

He was formally received into the PDP by the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the party’s national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, among other bigwigs.

Shekarau also said he had written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce his withdrawal from the senatorial race for Kano central under the NNPP.

