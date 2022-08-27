Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinunu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stunned wailers over the sources of his wealth.

Tinubu pointed out that any Nigerian who was smart enough to invest a mere N1.8m in Apple Corporation shares in 1980, will be worth more than N10 Trillion today.

Tinubu said those who are creative can make it big (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post shared by Joe Igbokwe, Tinubu revealed that he became a millionaire in dollars at least 10 years before he became the governor of Lagos state.

APC national leader disclosed that while still a NADECO chief, he was very wealthy.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Please tell the youths the truth. I Asiwaju Tinubu was a millionaire in dollars as a NADECO chief at least 10 years before I became the governor of Lagos state. Let others openly declare the sources of their billions."

"A $1,000 daily basic travel allowance of a good business executive in 1990, invested into Apple Corporation shares, is today worth at least $2.5 million dollars.

"Some of us still alive today, received per diem of $1000 per day, locally and abroad in the private sector in the 1990s. I bought my first computer and professional IT Tools, outrightly with such per diem in 1986.

"Call a thief a thief. Let rogues call themselves rogues, without using the collective "we are all rogues". Those who imported Tokunbo cars for $5,000 or new cars with $10,000 in 1990 to show off, instead of investing in Apple shares, for example, should not assume all today's wave-making multi-billionaires in politics and business, are rogues like them.

"Please tell the youths the truth. I Asiwaju Tinubu was a millionaire in dollars as a NADECO chief at least 10 years before I became the governor of Lagos State. Let others openly declare the sources of their billions."

According to the southwest politician, youths of this dispensation who are creative and intelligent in legal activities will still earn allowances in dollars without needing to delve into cyber crimes.

He said if they indulge in evil in the name of making it big, it will be at the expense of their credibility and respect.

Source: Legit.ng