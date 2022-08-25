Tractions have trailed a viral video of some foreign ladies displaying the campaign shirts of the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu

The video was shared by the former chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo

While sharing the video, Oluomo reaffirm his support for Tinubu and said that the former Lagos state governor will the 2023 presidential election by God's grace

Oshodi, Lagos - Nigerians have reacted to a viral video shared by the former chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya, a.k.a MC Oluomo.

According to Vanguard, the video has stirred anger from some Nigerians, it showed foreign ladies rocking the Bola Tinubu election campaign shirts.

MC also reaffirmed that he is not backing down on his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

The union leader wrote:

“You can see that our products are selling all over the world, so ladies and gentlemen don’t let them sweet mouth you seeing is believing. Ashiwaju 2023 is assured in shaa Allah”.

Some of the reactions are mentioned below:

mz_jauntyallure: "Can u imagine the dumb advert? Lol…"

"Can u hear a word from them?"

"Abeg o…"

"We cover Nigeria with the blood of Jesus"

freshadeyemi: Let them come and vote…Product that they can’t use themselves

chisomsop: U will just know they were paid to do this cheap ad

orirosemary2: Let God choose for Nigeria that is my own. Enough of surfering in that country

