The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi has decried the rate of unemployment among Nigerian youths across the country.

Speaking at the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association on Monday, August 22, which was monitored by Legit.ng, Obi, a former governor of Anambra state said 60 per cent of Nigerians ought to be gainfully employed.

Peter has decried the growing unemployment rate in Nigeria Photo: @FS_Yusuf

Source: Twitter

Obi also warned that should the people fail to take leadership seriously, Nigeria might be faced with more challenges that are currently bedevilling it.

His words:

"Out of 200 million Nigerians, 60 per cent are supposed to be working. So we are supposed to have 120 million Nigerians working but today, Nigerians that are working are under 60 million.

"So over 70 million Nigerians are not working, they are not productive and when you compare this to your productivity, you will see how low it is.

"But what is even worse is that we are in a fiscal mess, a total fiscal mess because of all these. Between January this year and April the total revenue of the Federal Government of Nigeria is N1.630 trillion, and the expenditure is N4.72 trillion.

"If you minus this, we have a deficit of about N3.1 trillion and that shows that almost 200 per cent is a deficit."

Way forward for Nigerians in 2023

Blaming leadership for the condition which Nigeria as a nation has found herself, Obi called on the people to elect competent people into key positions in the country.

He said:

"Next year, the election we are going to have next year would not be about tribes, religion, not connections, not entitlements but must be about character, competence, capacity and solution providers.

