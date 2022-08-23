The minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to the knocks on Kashim Shettima's outfit to NBA 2022 conference at Eko Hotels, Lagos on Monday

Taking to his Facebook page on Tuesday morning, August 23, Keyamo rocked the same look and noted 'let’s help make them the real issues!

Meanwhile, Nigerians condemned the outfit hurriedly put together by the APC vice presidential candidate for the programme on Monday, which had in attendance Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and other dignitaries

Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour, has worn the type of outfit that Kashim Shettima, vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), wore at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference in Lagos state.

The minister took to his Facebook page early on Tuesday, August 23, and rocked the same look.

He did this in reaction to the knocks over Shettima’s outfit at the event on Monday, August 22.

Keyamo replicates Shettima's NBA outfit. Photo credit: Festus Keyamo, ESQ

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, Shettima stirred reactions online after he appeared in a suit and sneakers.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Keyamo wrote:

"Now, since they think the issues of Nigeria are three buttons, a pair of sneakers and a long tie, let’s help make them the real issues!

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of the minister and reacted to his look.

Idowu Adefarahan Sadiq said

"You really understand there games ."

Azilo Isaiah Ogheneyole Ogunye urged

"Mr, this is no fun. Time to get Nigeria working."

Bilal Muhammad Bello stated

"Your own is different because you Smiled, You wore a fitted Cap, and u didn't look annoyed and frustrated . We no go gree, you must appear exactly like him."

Lawrence Ibe stated

"Too petty from a minister of federal republic of Nigeria."

Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa asked

"Hope that is not Government Chair that you are matching like that o?

Hamza Yunusa Jibia noted that

"The atmosphere no good for APC, the earlier u gerrit the better."

Nnenna Agbai said

"Let's go there, the best spokesperson."

NBA Conference: Tinubu's ally speaks on Shettima's suit

Nigerians have been reacting and are still speaking on the outfit of Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference held in Lagos on Monday, August 22.

One of those who have also spoken on Shettima's suit is Joe Igbokwe, an ally of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Igbokwe admitted to the fact that Shettima's suit was oversized during the grand occasion.

NBA Conference: What is the meaning of this? Omokri, Adeyanju, others flay Shettima’s choice of dress

As the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), holds Monday, August 22, Nigerians from different places stormed the venue to listen to well-grounded guest speakers.

Some political big wigs were spotted in the venue taking various positions and preparing to give their respective speeches.

With their entourage, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP)and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were among the dignitaries that graced the occasion.

Source: Legit.ng